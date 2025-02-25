Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

IMF, Pakistan begin talks on $1.5bn climate financing

Discussions under Resilience and Sustainability Facility to continue until Feb 28

By Monitoring Desk

A technical mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday initiated crucial discussions on Pakistan’s request for $1.5 billion in additional financing to support climate change initiatives.

The talks are being conducted under the IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), which offers long-term funding for climate resilience projects. The IMF team is engaging with key federal ministries, including Planning, Finance, Climate Change, Petroleum, and Water Resources, along with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), disaster management authorities, and provincial governments.

Official sources confirmed that meetings were held with representatives from the federal government, as well as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh administrations, while Punjab and Balochistan officials are scheduled to meet the IMF team today (Tuesday). Discussions have so far covered green budgeting, climate-related spending, financial tracking, and reporting mechanisms.

A major point of negotiation is the possible introduction of a carbon levy in the fiscal year 2025-26, with initial proposals set for deliberation in the next phase of talks. The discussions, which will continue until February 28, will also address policies regarding electric vehicles, climate-related subsidies, and broader environmental initiatives.

Previous article
Govt vows uninterrupted power supply during Ramadan
Next article
PSO, SOCAR ink MoUs for energy security, Singapore-based JV
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.