KEZAD and Bisconni sign 50-year lease for new manufacturing facility in Abu Dhabi

By Monitoring Desk

ABU DHABI: Khaifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD Group), a leading operator of integrated economic zones, has officially entered into a 50-year land lease agreement with Bisconni Middle East Manufacturing. This landmark deal will pave the way for the establishment of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at KEZAD Al Ma’mourah (KEZAD A).

Bisconni, a subsidiary of Ismail Industries, Pakistan’s largest confectionery, biscuit, and snack food manufacturer, has been making strides in innovation and global expansion. As part of its international growth strategy, Bisconni is committing AED 110 million (approximately $30 million) to build a 37,000-square-meter facility within KEZAD, focused on producing biscuits and confectionery products. This investment is a key part of Bisconni’s efforts to strengthen its presence in the Middle East region.

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO of KEZAD Group, expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying, “We are thrilled to welcome Bisconni to KEZAD, and we are committed to providing world-class infrastructure and strategic opportunities for leading manufacturers. This collaboration significantly enhances Abu Dhabi’s standing as a regional hub for the food and confectionery industry.”

Maqsood Ismail, Managing Director of Bisconni Middle East Manufacturing, shared his gratitude for the support received from KEZAD and the UAE authorities, noting, “We are thankful to KEZAD, Abu Dhabi, and the UAE authorities for their efficient approval process and ongoing support in establishing our business in Abu Dhabi. We are excited to embark on this new chapter in our international expansion.”

The food processing sector remains a key priority for Abu Dhabi, and KEZAD is committed to supporting the growth of this industry in line with the emirate’s food security and sustainability goals. The creation of Bisconni’s new facility is a significant step toward these objectives, further advancing the region’s industrial and economic development.

