Kia America is recalling 137,256 vehicles in the United States due to concerns that improperly produced piston oil components could cause engine damage, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Tuesday.

The recall affects select 2021-2023 Seltos and Soul models, according to the auto safety agency. Kia dealers will inspect the vehicles, replace engines if needed, and install a piston-ring noise detection system, all at no cost to owners.