Pak, Iran sign MoU setting bilateral trade target to $10b

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), setting a bilateral trade target to ten billion dollars.

The MoU was signed during a high-level meeting between the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Iran’s Mashhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

During the meeting, Iran also assured Pakistan of reducing business visa fees and facilitating trade activities.

The bilateral trade between Iran and Pakistan also witnessed an increase during the last fiscal year, touching to 2.8 billion dollars.

The business environment in the country is improving with the support of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, paving the way for new opportunities for trade and investment.

