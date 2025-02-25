Pakistan’s exports increase by 7.22% to Rs 5.448 trillion in first 7 months of FY 2024-25

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports saw a 7.22% increase during the first seven months of the current fiscal year, reaching Rs 5.448 trillion compared to Rs 5.081 trillion in the same period last year, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Provisional figures released by PBS show that exports during January 2025 amounted to Rs 822,732 million, marking a 1.63% rise compared to December 2024, and a 5.12% increase compared to January 2024. This growth signals a steady year-on-year (YoY) improvement in the country’s export performance.

In terms of specific exports, key commodities in January 2025 included knitwear (Rs 130,493 million), readymade garments (Rs 110,618 million), bed wear (Rs 80,442 million), rice (Rs 67,228 million), and cotton cloth (Rs 45,995 million). Other major exports included towels, basmati rice, cotton yarn, and sugar.

On the imports side, Pakistan saw an increase of 4.23% in imports, totaling Rs 9.203 trillion during the first seven months of the fiscal year, compared to Rs 8.829 trillion during the same period last year. Imports for January 2025 stood at Rs 1,469,202 million, a 1.41% decrease compared to December 2024 but a 10.21% increase compared to January 2024.

The main imports in January 2025 were petroleum products (Rs 144,238 million), petroleum crude (Rs 121,365 million), palm oil (Rs 96,059 million), and natural gas liquefied (Rs 87,295 million). Other significant imports included electrical machinery, plastic materials, and mobile phones.

The balance of trade for January 2025 reflects ongoing trends in the import and export sectors, with the import bill rising, particularly for energy-related products.