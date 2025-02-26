Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Apple faces pressure from Trump to eliminate DEI programs

Trump criticizes DEI programs as discriminatory and suggests the Department of Justice investigate whether they violate the law

By Monitoring Desk

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Apple to eliminate its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, a day after the company’s shareholders overwhelmingly voted to retain them.

The vote came amid increasing opposition from conservative groups, with other major companies, including Meta and Alphabet, scaling back DEI initiatives following Trump’s return to the presidency.

Trump has criticized DEI programs as discriminatory and has suggested that the Department of Justice could investigate whether they violate the law.

“Apple should get rid of DEI rules, not just make adjustments to them. DEI was a hoax that has been very bad for our country. DEI is gone!!!” he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Tuesday’s shareholder vote at Apple’s annual meeting was viewed as a test of investor sentiment toward DEI initiatives, which many companies expanded in 2020 during the Black Lives Matter movement. Supporters argue the policies help address bias and discrimination, while opponents claim recent legal changes could increase the risk of lawsuits if Apple continues its DEI efforts.

In January, Trump issued an executive order to end DEI initiatives in the federal government and private sector, arguing that they discriminate against certain groups, including white men, and undermine merit-based hiring and promotions. Apple has stated that it maintains oversight to manage legal risks and that restricting DEI policies would improperly limit management’s decisions.

Apple does not set diversity quotas but reports workforce diversity data. Its DEI programs include a racial justice initiative supporting historically Black colleges and universities.

CEO Tim Cook defended Apple’s approach, stating that the company’s “strength has always come from hiring the very best people and then providing a culture of collaboration, one where people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives come together to innovate.”

Cook also acknowledged potential adjustments in response to legal developments. “As the legal landscape around these issues evolves, we may need to make some changes to comply, but our North Star of dignity and respect for everyone and our work to that end will never waver,” he said.

Previous article
Dollar rises from 11-week lows as US Treasury yields recover
Next article
Oil prices stay low as U.S. crude stockpiles decline
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

peco
News Analysis (Premium Content)

Government’s attempt to regain control of PECO raises investor concerns

Bureaucracy invokes Bhutto-era nationalisation law, sparking fears of state overreach; private market stakeholders reach out directly to the PM and SIFC
Apple-Goldman

Apple to sell iPhone 16 in Indonesia after $300 million investment deal

Elon Musk’s role in U.S. cost-cutting team faces legal scrutiny

Apple shareholders vote to keep diversity policies

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.