Tech

Apple shareholders vote to keep diversity policies

The proposal submitted by the National Center for Public Policy Research receives 210.45 million votes in favor and 8.84 billion against

Apple shareholders voted on Tuesday to maintain the company’s diversity policies, rejecting a proposal to end its DEI initiatives.

The proposal, submitted by the National Center for Public Policy Research, received 210.45 million votes in favor and 8.84 billion against.

The vote was seen as a test of investor sentiment toward corporate diversity programs, which many companies expanded in 2020. A growing conservative pushback has led firms such as Meta and Alphabet to scale back similar initiatives, while former U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized DEI programs and suggested possible legal action.

Proponents of the proposal argued that Apple’s DEI policies could lead to an increase in discrimination cases.

Apple stated that it has oversight measures to manage legal risks and that the proposal would improperly limit management decisions. The company also emphasized that it does not set diversity quotas but supports initiatives such as racial justice programs and education partnerships.

CEO Tim Cook reiterated Apple’s commitment to diversity at the meeting. “Our strength has always come from hiring the very best people and then providing a culture of collaboration, one where people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives come together to innovate,” he said.

He added that while legal changes may require adjustments, Apple’s core values will not change.

Apple shareholders also rejected a proposal to assess risks associated with its AI projects, though it received more votes than any other shareholder initiative.

Separately, Apple announced plans to invest $500 billion in the United States over the next four years. Cook also confirmed Apple as the largest customer of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s Arizona facility, a project Trump helped bring to the U.S. during his first term.

