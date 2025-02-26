Sign inSubscribe
Customs seizes smuggled Indian-origin medicines worth Rs10.3bn in Karachi

Investigation launched against two pharmaceutical companies over illegal drug trade

By Monitoring Desk
Medicines

The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi has seized smuggled Indian-origin medicines worth Rs10.3 billion, marking one of the largest pharmaceutical confiscations in Pakistan’s history. Authorities have launched an investigation against two pharmaceutical companies suspected of involvement in the illegal trade.

Addressing a press conference at Customs House, Collector Enforcement Moinuddin Wani stated that a warehouse in Korangi Industrial Area was raided following a tip-off, leading to the recovery of over 21 million tablets and 7,000 capsules of Tramadol, a high-dosage opioid painkiller strictly regulated in Pakistan. 

The seized drugs lacked Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) registration numbers, indicating they were either smuggled under misdeclared shipments or manufactured illicitly using imported Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).

Initial investigations revealed that some cartons were marked as originating from India and had been falsely declared as vaccines, pointing towards a cross-border smuggling network. 

Further testing at the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) confirmed the substances as Tramadol Hydrochloride, a drug commonly misused in illicit markets.

Customs officials are now working to trace the supply chain and identify key figures involved in the operation. Authorities have already linked two pharmaceutical companies to the case, with further investigations underway.

Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

