Govt considers limiting electricity subsidy to BISP beneficiaries

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Finance was informed on Thursday that the Ministry of Finance is considering a proposal to restrict the electricity subsidy to only those beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

During the meeting, chaired by Senator Saleem Mandiwalla, officials briefed the committee on the current electricity subsidy system for consumers. They explained that the Ministry of Finance, along with the Power Division and other relevant authorities, is working on this proposed change.

Senator Anusha Rahman Ahmad expressed her opposition to electricity subsidies altogether, stating that providing such support creates a dependency and could make beneficiaries “beggars.”

Industry representatives from Karachi, present at the meeting, raised concerns about perceived discrimination in the distribution of electricity subsidies. In response, the committee chairman announced that the issue would be referred to the Power Committee for further examination.