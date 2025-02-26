NA body reviews Planning ministry’s budgetary proposals for PSDP 2025-26

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Wednesday reviewed the ministry budgetary proposals for the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the year 2025-26.

Chaired by Member National Assembly (MNA) Syed Abdul Kadir Gillani, the committee emphasized the need to build capacity within the ministry rather than relying on external consultants.

The body raised concerns over delays in project execution, inadequate funding for key initiatives, and the on-ground reality of completed projects.

The committee stressed the importance of transparency in fund utilization for mega projects and prioritizing the completion of ongoing initiatives.

The issue of delayed fund authorizations was also discussed, with an urgent call for timely disbursements to prevent project stagnation.

Discussions underscored the need for an exclusive review of Karachi’s infrastructure development projects.

The committee raised concerns over the fate and execution of PSDP projects under the Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak PWD) and resolved to take up the matter with relevant ministries in the next meeting.

Additionally, a sub-committee, to be chaired by MNA Syed Sami Ul Hassan Gillani and comprising representatives from major parties, was constituted to assess the progress and challenges of PWD projects to ensure greater accountability and efficient implementation.

The meeting focused on key infrastructure projects, budgetary proposals, and implementation challenges within the PSDP.

As a follow-up to previous discussions, the Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) briefed the Committee on the status of major infrastructure projects.

The Committee reviewed the classification of N-50 as a motorway and the urgent need for funding to continue the dualization project from Yarak to Kuchlak.

It was informed that the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway (M-6) remains a top government priority, with financing discussions underway.

The Committee also examined challenges in developing an alternative route between Karachi and Hyderabad. Emphasis was placed on resolving contractor issues, addressing law and order concerns, and mitigating funding shortages to ensure timely project execution.

The Committee reiterated the necessity of prioritizing the western route of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to enhance trade connectivity between Gwadar and Xinjiang.

Concerns were raised about financial constraints affecting project execution and the need for increased PSDP allocations to ensure the completion of critical infrastructure projects.

A report was presented by the Sub-Committee, led by Maj. (R) Tahir Iqbal, on the project to provide free cancer medicines by Roche.

The Ministry of Health briefed the Committee on budget allocations requested under the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) recurrent budget and other expenditure plans.

The Committee emphasized the importance of improving healthcare service delivery in underserved regions and requested a detailed follow-up from the Ministry of Health in the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Syed Sami Ul Hassan Gillani, Maj. (R) Tahir Iqbal, Dawar Khan Kundi, Farhan Chishti, Zulfiqar Sattar Bachani, Ms. Akhtar Bibi, Ali Asghar Khan, Yousaf Khan, Muhammad Usman Awaisi and Muhammad Ameer Sultan.

Muhammad Moazzam Ali Khan and Ms. Naz Baloch participated virtually, senior officials from the Ministry of Planning, NHA, and the Ministry of Interior were also attended that meeting.