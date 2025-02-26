Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

NA committee approves Rs3bn for maritime projects in FY26

Focus on Gwadar development, Karachi port traffic, and shipping sector reforms

By News Desk

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs has approved Rs3.046 billion for development projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the financial year 2025-26. The decision was made during a committee meeting chaired by MNA Abdul Qadir Patel, where members unanimously backed the Ministry of Maritime Affairs’ budgetary proposals.

Addressing key concerns in the maritime sector, the committee formed a sub-committee to tackle severe traffic congestion around Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and address poor road conditions affecting commuters. The sub-committee, led by Sardar Nabil Ahmed Gabol with members Kesoo Mal Kheal Das and Hassaan Sabir, has been tasked with resolving these issues within a month.

Discussions also covered ongoing PSDP projects for 2024-25 and future development plans for Gwadar Port Authority. The committee expressed strong support for the Gwadar Blue Economy Centre, a project aimed at transforming Gwadar into a key maritime hub and promoting sustainable economic growth. Chairman Patel emphasized that Sindh must play a role in the blue economy to ensure comprehensive development.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh highlighted the need for reforms in public sector institutions to enhance efficiency and revenue generation. He noted that while the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) is a profitable entity, further improvements are necessary to optimize performance and increase contributions to the maritime sector.

Sheikh also stressed the importance of expediting container clearance at ports to facilitate trade and improve the ease of doing business in the country.

Previous article
PIA’s decline linked to Gulf airlines expansion, Open Sky Policy: report
Next article
IMF urges Pakistan to prioritise climate adaptation for disaster resilience
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.