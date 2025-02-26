Sign inSubscribe
National Savings profit rates revised, effective from February 25

Behbood, Pensioners, and Shuhada Welfare accounts revised to 13.58%; Defence Savings at 12.14%; Special Savings at 11.00%; Short-Term Savings at 10.81%; Serwa Islamic accounts at 9.74%

By News Desk
National Savings

The National Savings Scheme (NSS) has revised its profit rates, with changes taking effect from February 25, 2025. The updated rates declined across multiple savings instruments, impacting both conventional and Islamic savings accounts.

According to Arif Habib Limited (AHL), Short-Term Savings Certificates saw the sharpest decline, dropping 33 basis points to 10.81% from 11.14%. Special Savings Certificates and Special Savings Accounts fell by 20 basis points to 11.00%, and Serwa Islamic Savings and Term Accounts dropped 16 basis points to 9.74%.

The Behbood Savings Certificate, Pensioners’ Benefits Account, and Shuhada Family Welfare Account all declined 10 basis points, settling at 13.58%, while Defence Savings Certificates recorded a marginal decrease of 1 basis point to 12.14%.

The revised rates reflect market adjustments amid changing economic conditions and are expected to influence investors and pensioners relying on these savings instruments.

