Pak Elektron partners with Electrolux to expand home appliance business

Strategic collaboration aims to enhance growth and market presence

By News Desk

Pak Elektron Limited (PEL) has announced a strategic partnership with Electrolux AB, a globally recognized leader in multi-category home appliances, to strengthen its market position and drive sustainable growth.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on February 26, 2025, the company stated that the collaboration would leverage its strengths to expand its product portfolio and market reach. 

The agreement is expected to bring technological advancements and improved product offerings to consumers in Pakistan.

Pak Elektron was incorporated on March 3, 1956, as a public limited company under the Companies Act 1913 (now Companies Act 2017). The principal activity of the company is the manufacturing and sale of electrical capital goods and domestic appliances. The company is organised into two divisions – Power and Appliances.

Electrolux AB is a Swedish multinational home appliance manufacturer, headquartered in Stockholm. It is consistently ranked the world’s second-largest appliance maker by units sold, after Whirlpool.

Alibaba releases Wan 2.1 as open-source AI rival to DeepSeek, Sora
National Savings profit rates revised, effective from February 25
News Desk
News Desk

