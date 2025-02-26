Privatisation Commission pays $4.3 million to financial advisor for PIA sell-off

The Privatisation Commission has paid $4.3 million to its financial advisor, Ernst & Young, for expenses incurred in the privatisation process of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) during 2023-24, with the remaining $2.5 million to be disbursed later.

During a meeting of the Standing Committee on Privatisation, chaired by MNA Muhammad Farooq Sattar, the Privatisation Commission Secretary provided an update on the financial expenditures related to PIACL’s sell-off.

The committee also reviewed the Privatisation Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and raised concerns over Clause 4, Section 7(4), questioning whether the prime minister could be granted exclusive decision-making authority in the privatisation process instead of the federal cabinet. The Ministry of Law was directed to submit a written clarification in the next meeting.

The secretary further briefed the committee on the valuation of PIACL’s retained properties, stating that updated asset valuations had been incorporated into financial statements for April 2024. The committee instructed the commission to provide a detailed breakdown of properties transferred to holding companies.

Discussions also focused on the privatisation of Pakistan Engineering Company (PECO), which was added to the privatisation list in August 2024. The secretary informed the committee that PECO currently has no active production line and employs only 32 staff members.

While the National Investment Trust (NIT) holds a 23% stake in PECO, concerns were raised over unclear share transactions on the stock exchange. Private sector representatives highlighted that PECO once produced aircraft parts in the 1960s and that under private management, its losses had reduced from Rs2 billion to Rs700 million.

The committee instructed the Privatisation Commission Secretary to consult with the Secretaries of Industries and Law and submit a detailed report on PECO’s situation within 40 days. Additionally, the Ministry of Industries was directed to ensure that PECO employees receive their salaries before Eid.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Anwar ul Haq Chaudhry, Abdul Qadir Khan, Asiya Naz Tanoli, Nazir Ahmed Bhugio, Mubarak Zeb, Sehar Kamran, and Mehboob Shah, along with senior officials from the ministry.