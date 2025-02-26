Punjab approves Rs12bn development projects, including Lahore GT Road rehabilitation 

The Punjab government has approved five major development projects worth over Rs12 billion, focusing on road infrastructure, wildlife conservation, and inter-provincial security.

The approval was granted during the 67th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), chaired by Planning and Development (P&D) Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan.

Among the approved projects, the largest allocation of Rs6.946 billion has been earmarked for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of GT Road from Quaid-i-Azam Interchange (Lahore Ring Road) to Wagah Border in Lahore. Another key initiative involves the revamping of Lahore Zoo, with a budget of Rs2.039 billion.

The PDWP also sanctioned Rs3 billion for the construction of three Inter-Provincial Joint Check Posts (IPJCPs) in Punjab. These include a facility at Attock Khurd in District Attock, costing Rs1.009 billion; a check post at Dajal in District Bhakkar, allocated Rs1.188 billion; and another at Ghazi Ghat in District Dera Ghazi Khan, with a budget of Rs885.124 million.

The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officials. The approved schemes aim to enhance road safety, improve provincial security measures, and upgrade public infrastructure across Punjab.