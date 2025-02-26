Sign inSubscribe
Punjab approves Rs12bn development projects, including Lahore GT Road rehabilitation 

PDWP gives go-ahead for infrastructure upgrades and inter-provincial check posts

By News Desk

The Punjab government has approved five major development projects worth over Rs12 billion, focusing on road infrastructure, wildlife conservation, and inter-provincial security. 

The approval was granted during the 67th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), chaired by Planning and Development (P&D) Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan.

Among the approved projects, the largest allocation of Rs6.946 billion has been earmarked for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of GT Road from Quaid-i-Azam Interchange (Lahore Ring Road) to Wagah Border in Lahore. Another key initiative involves the revamping of Lahore Zoo, with a budget of Rs2.039 billion.

The PDWP also sanctioned Rs3 billion for the construction of three Inter-Provincial Joint Check Posts (IPJCPs) in Punjab. These include a facility at Attock Khurd in District Attock, costing Rs1.009 billion; a check post at Dajal in District Bhakkar, allocated Rs1.188 billion; and another at Ghazi Ghat in District Dera Ghazi Khan, with a budget of Rs885.124 million.

The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officials. The approved schemes aim to enhance road safety, improve provincial security measures, and upgrade public infrastructure across Punjab.

