SSGC unveils gas load shedding schedule for Ramadan

ISLAMABAD: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has revealed its gas load shedding timetable for the upcoming month of Ramadan, ensuring a continuous supply of gas during the crucial Sehr and Iftar hours.

An SSGC spokesperson explained that the gas availability schedule has been specifically designed to cater to consumers’ needs throughout the holy month.

According to the announced schedule, gas supply will remain steady from 3:30 pm to 10:00 pm and from 3:00 am to 9:00 am, aligning with the times for Iftar and Sehr.

However, gas supply will be temporarily suspended between 9:00 am and 3:30 pm, as well as from 10:00 pm to 3:00 am.

The spokesperson emphasized that this schedule aims to prioritize essential meal times and minimize any inconvenience for fasting consumers during Ramadan.