Tax policy office to be operational in a few days, announces FinMin

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced on Wednesday that the Tax Policy Office (TPO) will be fully operational in just a few days, a move aimed at assisting taxpayers, industrialists, and the business community. The minister shared this update during a meeting with the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), as reported by the Finance Division’s press release.

Aurangzeb reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expanding the country’s tax base and adopting a “focused approach” to transform Pakistan into an export-led economy. He emphasized that the government’s recent steps to simplify the tax system would make the TPO a valuable tool for taxpayers and businesses.

Earlier this month, the federal cabinet approved the creation of the TPO within the Ministry of Finance as part of its broader economic reform agenda. According to the Ministry’s notification, the TPO will play a crucial role in analyzing tax policies and proposals, providing data modeling, and supporting revenue and economic forecasting. Additionally, it will assist with Pakistan’s international tax treaties and obligations.

The finance minister also highlighted that the introduction of information technology and digitalization at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is designed to streamline the tax process, saving time and ensuring greater financial transparency.

Aurangzeb emphasized the government’s efforts to foster sustainable and inclusive economic growth. He noted that the incumbent government had set Pakistan on the “right path,” but stressed that the private sector now carries the responsibility to lead the country’s development.

The minister encouraged the private sector to take a more active role in boosting business and industrialization, particularly in resource-rich provinces like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. He assured that the government would continue to support efforts aimed at generating employment and reducing poverty, especially for the youth in these regions.

Lastly, Aurangzeb emphasized the importance of balancing revenue and expenditure as a key element in achieving long-term prosperity for the nation.