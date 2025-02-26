Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Tax policy office to be operational in a few days, announces FinMin

Minister Aurangzeb outlines government's commitment to broadening the tax base and supporting business growth, with the Tax Policy Office set to enhance transparency and efficiency in the country’s financial system

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced on Wednesday that the Tax Policy Office (TPO) will be fully operational in just a few days, a move aimed at assisting taxpayers, industrialists, and the business community. The minister shared this update during a meeting with the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), as reported by the Finance Division’s press release.

Aurangzeb reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expanding the country’s tax base and adopting a “focused approach” to transform Pakistan into an export-led economy. He emphasized that the government’s recent steps to simplify the tax system would make the TPO a valuable tool for taxpayers and businesses.

Earlier this month, the federal cabinet approved the creation of the TPO within the Ministry of Finance as part of its broader economic reform agenda. According to the Ministry’s notification, the TPO will play a crucial role in analyzing tax policies and proposals, providing data modeling, and supporting revenue and economic forecasting. Additionally, it will assist with Pakistan’s international tax treaties and obligations.

The finance minister also highlighted that the introduction of information technology and digitalization at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is designed to streamline the tax process, saving time and ensuring greater financial transparency.

Aurangzeb emphasized the government’s efforts to foster sustainable and inclusive economic growth. He noted that the incumbent government had set Pakistan on the “right path,” but stressed that the private sector now carries the responsibility to lead the country’s development.

The minister encouraged the private sector to take a more active role in boosting business and industrialization, particularly in resource-rich provinces like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. He assured that the government would continue to support efforts aimed at generating employment and reducing poverty, especially for the youth in these regions.

Lastly, Aurangzeb emphasized the importance of balancing revenue and expenditure as a key element in achieving long-term prosperity for the nation.

Previous article
K-Electric seeks Rs4.95 per unit reduction in December power tariffs
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

NA body reviews Planning ministry’s budgetary proposals for PSDP 2025-26

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Wednesday reviewed the ministry budgetary proposals for the Public Sector Development...

Sustainable, inclusive economic growth imperative for progress, prosperity of nation: FM

Oil prices stay low as U.S. crude stockpiles decline

Apple faces pressure from Trump to eliminate DEI programs

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.