Citi Pharma completes first export to MENA region, targets EUR 10 million in annual global sales

Finalizes EUR 560,000 shipment; aims to expand exports to North America and beyond

By News Desk

Citi Pharma Limited has successfully completed its first-ever export to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, marking a major step in its international expansion, according to a filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.  

This export order was received based on the FDA accreditation that Citi Pharma obtained last year. 

The initial transaction amounted to EUR 560,000, with Citi Pharma having previously received an advance payment of EUR 200,000. The company has now secured the remaining balance of EUR 360,000, completing this first phase of its MENA export operations.

Overall, the company is eyeing a total export value of at least EUR 8 million to EUR 10 million annually to the MENA region and a similar amount to other international markets, including North America.

This achievement paves the way for Citi Pharma Limited’s growth in international markets, strengthening our presence and unlocking new opportunities for the company.

Company officials emphasized that this milestone strengthens Citi Pharma’s international presence, unlocking new growth opportunities and enhancing shareholder value. 

Citi Pharma was incorporated as a private limited company under the repealed Companies Ordinance, 1984 on October 08, 2012. The principal activity of the company is the manufacturing and sale of pharmaceuticals, medical chemicals, and botanical products.

