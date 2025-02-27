DeepSeek AI expands into home appliances with major brand partnerships

Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek is expanding its AI technology beyond traditional applications, with major home appliance brands announcing plans to integrate its large language models into their products.

Companies including Haier, Hisense, and TCL Electronics have joined automakers and tech firms such as Huawei and Tencent in adopting DeepSeek’s AI systems.

DeepSeek, based in Hangzhou, has gained attention for developing AI models that rival Western alternatives at a lower cost. The company’s founder, Liang Wenfeng, has received recognition from Chinese authorities, and sources indicate that DeepSeek plans to launch R2, the successor to its R1 reasoning model, soon.

Many smart home devices already support voice commands, but the integration of DeepSeek’s AI is expected to enhance precision and responsiveness. DeepSeek-R1’s semantic parsing capabilities will allow devices such as robotic vacuum cleaners to process complex instructions with greater accuracy.

DeepSeek’s expansion into consumer electronics reflects growing domestic support for Chinese AI solutions. The company’s advancements are seen as a response to U.S. efforts to limit China’s technological progress.