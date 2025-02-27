ECC turns down one-time exemption for live animal exports to Kuwait

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has turned down a proposal seeking a one-time exemption for the commercial export of sheep and goats to Kuwait, following opposition from the Ministry of Commerce. The decision was made after discussions highlighted concerns about the long-term impact of such exports on domestic supply and price stability.

The proposal, backed by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), suggested that Pakistan could benefit from shifting Kuwaiti livestock imports from Australia to Pakistan. However, the Ministry of Commerce argued that any policy change should be based on consensus among all stakeholders and accompanied by a thorough supply-and-demand analysis.

The ECC reinforced this stance, stating that ad hoc exemptions were not a viable approach and that a structured export strategy should be developed instead.

Pakistan has maintained a ban on the commercial export of live animals since 2013. Despite this, Kuwait’s leading livestock importer, Al-Mawashi, has shown strong interest in sourcing sheep and goats from Pakistan.

The SIFC had previously reviewed this opportunity and recommended revisiting the export restrictions, considering the potential for increased trade ties, foreign investment, and job creation.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research, in response, assessed the feasibility of lifting the ban, taking into account livestock population data, meat export volumes, and the possible economic benefits. The ministry proposed allowing the annual export of up to 100,000 fattened male sheep and goats, subject to specific conditions. These included sourcing livestock only from registered fattening farms and ensuring that exported animals met minimum age and weight requirements.

The ECC, however, deferred its decision, instructing the ministry to conduct broader consultations with all stakeholders before resubmitting the proposal. The committee emphasized the need for a comprehensive policy framework that balances export opportunities with domestic food security and market stability.