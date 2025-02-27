Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Japanese automakers raise concerns over tax refunds, export hurdles in Pakistan

Industries minister assures Japanese automobile companies of smooth business operations

By News Desk

Japanese automobile manufacturers have raised concerns over delays in tax refunds and export-related challenges affecting their operations in Pakistan. These issues were discussed during a high-level meeting with Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain. 

During the meeting, representatives of Japanese car makers outlined the difficulties faced by the industry, particularly in navigating export barriers and securing timely tax refunds. They highlighted that these obstacles were impacting their business operations and the overall investment climate.

Minister for Industries assured the delegation that the government remains committed to facilitating investment in the automobile sector. He stated that efforts would be made to address the concerns raised and improve the business environment for foreign investors in Pakistan.

He said that the government was committed to providing a conducive environment for investment in the automobile sector and assured the Japanese companies of ease of business operations.

The minister highlighted that local industries were currently paying higher taxes compared to others and stressed the need for reforms in the taxation system to support industrial growth. He said incentives and concessions for industries would be linked to their export volumes, ensuring that companies contributing to the national economy would receive greater benefits.

He assured the Japanese firms’ representatives that their genuine concerns would be resolved on a priority basis to facilitate smooth business operations.

The minister said that local industries would be supported in exploring new export markets, enabling them to compete globally. He urged the automobile industry to actively work on increasing exports and improving product quality to remain competitive in international markets.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to economic growth, Rana Tanveer assured that industries would receive full support in generating higher revenues and attracting foreign investments.

Previous article
KP signs oil and gas exploration deal with ODGCL-led consortium for Miran Block
Next article
Senate panel refers stalled Pak-Iran border trade issue to federal cabinet
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

FOREX

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, February 27, 2025

The Treasury & Capital Markets Group of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) issued the following Exchange Rates Bulletin on Thursday.   

NTDC achieves key milestone in SCADA-III project with partial activation

Pakistan-Korea Economic Partnership Agreement talks to begin in first half of 2025, says envoy

Pakistan, Russia in talks to establish new steel mill at PSM site

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.