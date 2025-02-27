Japanese automakers raise concerns over tax refunds, export hurdles in Pakistan

Japanese automobile manufacturers have raised concerns over delays in tax refunds and export-related challenges affecting their operations in Pakistan. These issues were discussed during a high-level meeting with Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain.

During the meeting, representatives of Japanese car makers outlined the difficulties faced by the industry, particularly in navigating export barriers and securing timely tax refunds. They highlighted that these obstacles were impacting their business operations and the overall investment climate.

Minister for Industries assured the delegation that the government remains committed to facilitating investment in the automobile sector. He stated that efforts would be made to address the concerns raised and improve the business environment for foreign investors in Pakistan.

He said that the government was committed to providing a conducive environment for investment in the automobile sector and assured the Japanese companies of ease of business operations.

The minister highlighted that local industries were currently paying higher taxes compared to others and stressed the need for reforms in the taxation system to support industrial growth. He said incentives and concessions for industries would be linked to their export volumes, ensuring that companies contributing to the national economy would receive greater benefits.

He assured the Japanese firms’ representatives that their genuine concerns would be resolved on a priority basis to facilitate smooth business operations.

The minister said that local industries would be supported in exploring new export markets, enabling them to compete globally. He urged the automobile industry to actively work on increasing exports and improving product quality to remain competitive in international markets.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to economic growth, Rana Tanveer assured that industries would receive full support in generating higher revenues and attracting foreign investments.