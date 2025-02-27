Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Microsoft urges Trump team to ease AI chip export restrictions

The Biden rule will give China a strategic advantage in advancing its AI technology, similar to its rapid rise in 5G a decade ago," the company says

By Monitoring Desk

Microsoft has called on U.S. President Donald Trump’s team to ease export restrictions on artificial intelligence chips imposed in the final days of his previous administration, arguing that the rules should not apply to key U.S. allies.

In a blog post on Thursday, the company stated that the current regulations limit AI chip exports to countries including India, Switzerland, and Israel, affecting U.S. tech firms’ ability to expand AI data centers in these regions.

Tighter U.S. controls on advanced AI chips, such as those produced by Nvidia (NVDA.O), have restricted American companies from servicing one of the largest semiconductor markets, intensifying global competition for AI infrastructure. In the closing days of the Joe Biden administration, the U.S. government announced further curbs on AI chip exports, aiming to secure computing power within the U.S. while blocking China’s access.

Microsoft warned that these restrictions could inadvertently benefit China in the AI race. “Left unchanged, the Biden rule will give China a strategic advantage in spreading over time its own AI technology, echoing its rapid ascent in 5G telecommunications a decade ago,” the company said.

Previous article
Toyota’s global production rises 6% in January, first increase in a year
Next article
AWS joins Google, Microsoft in quantum computing race with Ocelot chip
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Tech

AWS joins Google, Microsoft in quantum computing race with Ocelot chip

The industry expects that about a million physical qubits are needed for a useful quantum computer, but AWS says its method could lower that to 100,000

Toyota’s global production rises 6% in January, first increase in a year

Oil prices rise as U.S. revokes Chevron’s Venezuela licence

Trump confirms Zelenskiy visit to sign Ukraine minerals deal

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.