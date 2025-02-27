Pakistan, Uzbekistan set $2bn trade goal, push for Trans-Afghan railway

Pakistan and Uzbekistan have pledged to increase bilateral trade from the current $400 million to $2 billion in the near future, while also exploring opportunities for enhanced cooperation in investment, connectivity, and tourism.

The commitment was made during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s two-day visit to Uzbekistan, where he held one-on-one and delegation-level talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Addressing a joint press conference, both leaders underscored their commitment to advancing the Trans-Afghan Railway project, a proposed trade route connecting Central Asia with South Asia. Prime Minister Shehbaz described the project as a “game changer” for the region and assured full cooperation from Pakistan in its development.

He highlighted the deep historical and cultural ties between the two nations and expressed optimism about strengthening economic relations. The two sides also agreed to boost tourism through increased flight operations and new travel destinations.

Discussing regional stability, Prime Minister Shehbaz reiterated that a peaceful Afghanistan was essential for regional progress but stressed that Afghan territory must not be used by militant groups to threaten other countries, including Pakistan.

To further bilateral discussions, some members of the Pakistani delegation remained in Tashkent to continue negotiations in key sectors such as energy, mining, and railway connectivity. The prime minister also extended an invitation to President Mirziyoyev to visit Pakistan, which he accepted.

President Mirziyoyev described the talks as highly productive and called Pakistan a “trusted partner.” He announced the establishment of a High-Level Strategic Council to oversee bilateral cooperation, with ministries from both sides required to submit bi-monthly progress reports.

The Uzbek leader also reaffirmed their shared positions on Afghanistan’s development and the Palestinian issue, pledging continued collaboration at international forums. A special committee will be formed to address challenges related to the Trans-Afghan Railway project, which he said would enhance trade and people-to-people exchanges.

Separately, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a meeting with Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, discussing ways to further strengthen diplomatic and economic ties. Dar is accompanying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his official visit to Uzbekistan.