Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan, Uzbekistan set $2bn trade goal, push for Trans-Afghan railway

Both countries agree to expand cooperation in investment, connectivity, and tourism during high-level talks

By News Desk
Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Uzbekistan H.E Shavkat Mirziyoyev exchanging the joint declaration in Tashkent. (Photo Source: PID)

Pakistan and Uzbekistan have pledged to increase bilateral trade from the current $400 million to $2 billion in the near future, while also exploring opportunities for enhanced cooperation in investment, connectivity, and tourism. 

The commitment was made during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s two-day visit to Uzbekistan, where he held one-on-one and delegation-level talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Uzbekistan H.E Shavkat Mirziyoyev addressing a joint press conference in Tashkent. (Photo Source: PID)

Addressing a joint press conference, both leaders underscored their commitment to advancing the Trans-Afghan Railway project, a proposed trade route connecting Central Asia with South Asia. Prime Minister Shehbaz described the project as a “game changer” for the region and assured full cooperation from Pakistan in its development.

 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressed the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum held in Tashkent on 26 February 2025.

He highlighted the deep historical and cultural ties between the two nations and expressed optimism about strengthening economic relations. The two sides also agreed to boost tourism through increased flight operations and new travel destinations.

Discussing regional stability, Prime Minister Shehbaz reiterated that a peaceful Afghanistan was essential for regional progress but stressed that Afghan territory must not be used by militant groups to threaten other countries, including Pakistan.

To further bilateral discussions, some members of the Pakistani delegation remained in Tashkent to continue negotiations in key sectors such as energy, mining, and railway connectivity. The prime minister also extended an invitation to President Mirziyoyev to visit Pakistan, which he accepted.

President Mirziyoyev described the talks as highly productive and called Pakistan a “trusted partner.” He announced the establishment of a High-Level Strategic Council to oversee bilateral cooperation, with ministries from both sides required to submit bi-monthly progress reports.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Uzbekistan H.E Shavkat Mirziyoyev at a joint press conference in Tashkent. (Photo Source: PID)

The Uzbek leader also reaffirmed their shared positions on Afghanistan’s development and the Palestinian issue, pledging continued collaboration at international forums. A special committee will be formed to address challenges related to the Trans-Afghan Railway project, which he said would enhance trade and people-to-people exchanges.

Separately, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a meeting with Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, discussing ways to further strengthen diplomatic and economic ties. Dar is accompanying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his official visit to Uzbekistan.

Previous article
Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, February 27, 2025
Next article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, February 27, 2025
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

NTDC achieves key milestone in SCADA-III project with partial activation

New Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system at the National Power Control Centre is now partially operational, enhancing grid monitoring and efficiency

Pakistan-Korea Economic Partnership Agreement talks to begin in first half of 2025, says envoy

Pakistan, Russia in talks to establish new steel mill at PSM site

Senate panel refers stalled Pak-Iran border trade issue to federal cabinet

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.