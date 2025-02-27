Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Toyota’s global production rises 6% in January, first increase in a year

The automaker produces 781,729 vehicles worldwide, with a 22% increase in Japan offsetting declines in overseas production

By Monitoring Desk

Toyota Motor reported a 6% year-on-year increase in global production for January, marking its first rise in a year as domestic output recovered from last year’s certification scandal.

The automaker produced 781,729 vehicles worldwide, with a 22% increase in Japan offsetting a decline in overseas production.

Toyota’s North American output rose 3% in January, driven by a surge in Mexico, where production nearly tripled to 26,500 vehicles. The increase was attributed to a production shift last year, leading to a significant year-on-year gain. However, U.S. and Canadian production declined, though both countries still outpaced Mexico in total output.

Global sales remained largely flat as a 13% rise in domestic sales countered a 14% drop in China and a 1% decline in the U.S. The company said North American demand remained strong despite disruptions from snowfall in January.

The reported figures include production and sales of Toyota’s luxury Lexus brand.

