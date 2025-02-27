TPL corp reports Rs 617 million loss in Jul-Dec 2024 amid rising costs

TPL Corp, one of Pakistan’s leading conglomerates, has released its financial results for the half-year ended December 31, 2024, revealing a mixed performance marked by significant losses but also notable gains in certain areas.

The company’s financial statements, submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), highlight a challenging period for the firm, with a net loss of Rs 616.9 million, compared to a net loss of Rs 533.6 million in the same period last year. However, the company also reported a substantial unrealised gain on revaluation of investments, which has provided some cushion to its overall financial position.

The loss per share also increased to Rs 2.31, up from Rs 1.98 in the previous year. The company attributed the losses to higher administrative expenses, which rose to Rs 68.6 million from Rs 63.1 million, and finance costs, which decreased to Rs 539 million from Rs 724.1 million but remained a significant burden.

Despite the losses, TPL Corp reported a remarkable unrealised gain of Rs 3.79 billion on the revaluation of investments classified as Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income (FVOCI). This gain has helped offset some of the losses, resulting in a total comprehensive income of Rs 3.17 billion for the period, a significant improvement from the total comprehensive loss of Rs 1.06 billion in the same period last year.

Moreover, during the last 6 months, the company’s stock price has been consistently hovering around the Rs 6 mark indicating stability and consistent demand. The historic rally of December and January saw TPL corp’s share price reach its highest level ever at Rs. 6.76.

The company’s performance in the first half of 2024 contrasts sharply with its results in the previous fiscal year. In 2023, TPL Corp faced a challenging economic environment, with high inflation, rising interest rates, and a depreciating rupee impacting its financials. The company’s finance costs in 2023 were significantly higher at Rs 724.1 million, reflecting the increased cost of borrowing in a high-interest-rate environment. However, in 2024, the company managed to reduce its finance costs to Rs 539 million, indicating some relief in borrowing costs or improved debt management.

On the other hand, administrative expenses have continued to rise, reflecting inflationary pressures and increased operational costs. The company’s other expenses also surged to Rs14.7 million, compared to no significant expenses in the same period last year, further contributing to the losses.

The financial performance of TPL Corp can be contextualised within the broader economic landscape of Pakistan. The country has been facing significant economic challenges, including high inflation, currency depreciation, and rising interest rates.

The company’s investment revaluation gains can be linked to the performance of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), which has seen a bullish trend in recent months. The PSX-100 index has gained over 20% in the last six months, driven by improved investor sentiment and expectations of economic stability. TPL Corp’s long-term investments, particularly in equities, have likely benefited from this market rally.

Looking ahead, TPL Corp faces both opportunities and challenges. The company’s restructuring plan, backed by a Rs3.7 billion government grant, aims to enhance its software development and maintenance capabilities, upgrade hardware and data centres, and establish an analytics hub. These initiatives could improve operational efficiency and drive future growth.

In conclusion, while TPL Corp’s financial results for the first half of 2024 reflect a challenging operating environment, the company’s strategic investments and restructuring efforts provide a glimmer of hope for future recovery.