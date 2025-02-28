Hutchison ports unveils $1bn plan to upgrade Pakistan’s ports

Hutchison Ports, a global leader in port operations, has proposed a $1 billion investment to modernise Pakistan’s port infrastructure, presenting its plan to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday.

During a meeting with a high-level delegation led by Andy Tsoi, Managing Director for the Middle East & Africa Division, the company detailed its 25-year presence in Pakistan, where it operates the Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT) and South Asia Pakistan Terminal (SAPT). Over the years, Hutchison Ports has contributed over Rs225 billion in government revenues and employs around 5,000 workers.

The investment plan includes automation upgrades, enhanced logistics connectivity, and infrastructure development, including a 52-hectare logistics park, modernisation of HPKICT into an automated terminal, and deployment of electric trucks and digitalised gate operations. The company expects this initiative to generate $4 billion in revenue over the next 25 years through taxes, royalties, and rent.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb welcomed the investment, assuring the government’s commitment to facilitating foreign direct investment (FDI) and strategic infrastructure development.