NEPRA fines NTDC Rs10 million over safety negligence

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a Rs10 million fine on the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) for negligence in maintenance work, which led to workplace accidents.

NEPRA ruled that NTDC failed to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs), resulting in serious safety violations.

The regulatory authority directed NTDC to deposit the fine within three months and ordered compensation for the affected employees and their families. It stated that NTDC’s failure to follow safety protocols violated the NEPRA Act, raising concerns about the company’s operational oversight.

NEPRA also criticized NTDC for not submitting an inquiry report on the accidents, despite being instructed to do so eight months ago. The company, which operates under the Ministry of Energy, is responsible for managing Pakistan’s 220 KV and 500 KV grid stations and transmission lines. NTDC was established in 1998 after being separated from WAPDA.