OGDCL begins gas production from Uch-36 well in Dera Bugti

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has successfully commenced gas production from the Uch-36 development well in Dera Bugti, Balochistan, boosting supplies to Uch Power Limited (UPL).

According to an official announcement by the company, the well was drilled to a depth of 1,275 meters, targeting the Sui Main Limestone (SML) formation. The well is now producing 7.3 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas after the installation of an 8-inch, 1.0-kilometer flowline, connecting it to the OGDCL Uch Gas Processing Plant.

As the sole operator of the Uch Development & Production Lease (D&PL) with a 100% working interest, OGDCL maintains a strategic presence in Balochistan’s energy sector.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to accelerated exploration, efficient drilling, and optimized production to enhance national energy security and promote sustainable development.

The production commencement follows OGDCL’s broader strategy of leveraging in-house expertise to strengthen Pakistan’s energy sector.