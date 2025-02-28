Sign inSubscribe
OGRA slashes LPG price before Ramadan

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) slashed the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) before Ramadan.

As per the notification issued by the OGRA on Friday, the LPG rates have been reduced by Rs6.15 to Rs247.82 per kilogram.

The new prices will be in effect from Saturday, March 1, 2025.

The price of the standard domestic cylinder weighing 11.8 kg has been reduced by Rs72.57 and the new rate is fixed at Rs2924.31.

In February 2025, the LPG domestic cylinder’s price was at Rs 2996.88.

Meanwhile, the federal government has planned to deregulate petroleum product prices, a move that has been met with resistance from the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association.

In a letter to Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, the association expressed concerns that deregulation would lead to an increase in the sale of smuggled Iranian oil and non-standard fuel in the country.

