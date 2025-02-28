Over 5,000 trucks stranded as weeklong Torkham border closure disrupts trade: report

The closure of the Torkham border crossing for nearly a week has halted trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, leaving thousands of people stranded in severe winter conditions. The border has been shut since February 21, following a dispute over Afghanistan’s construction of a border post, disrupting the movement of goods and travelers, Associated Press (AP) reported.

The Torkham crossing serves as a crucial trade corridor between Pakistan and Afghanistan. More than 5,000 trucks and vehicles loaded with perishable goods, including fruits and vegetables, remain stuck on both sides, awaiting the reopening of the trade route.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, a director at the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the prolonged closure is causing heavy financial losses to traders. He urged both governments to resolve the dispute swiftly to restore cross-border trade and movement.

Truck drivers stranded at the border expressed frustration. Najeeb Ullah, a Pakistani driver, said that he has been forced to sleep in his vehicle to protect his cargo. Another driver, Mustafa Khan, who was supposed to return to Peshawar after delivering cement in Jalalabad, has been stuck at the border since February 23 with no indication of when traffic will resume.

Passengers are also facing severe hardships, with families, women, and children spending nights in open areas due to the impasse. Farhad Nusrat, an Afghan citizen, said he was traveling home with his family when the closure left them stranded in harsh conditions. He urged Pakistani authorities to reopen the crossing to ease the suffering of those affected. Hundreds of Pakistanis are also reportedly stuck on the Afghan side.

Afghan officials confirmed that Pakistan shut the border unilaterally. Abdul Jabbar Hikmat, the Afghan border commissioner, accused Pakistan of blocking Afghan construction projects, stating that Pakistan carries out its own infrastructure work without interference.

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Trade and E-commerce spokesperson Abdul Salam Jawad said Afghan authorities are working to resolve the issue, acknowledging the impact on landlocked Afghanistan’s transit trade.

The border closure comes amid rising tensions between Islamabad and Kabul, particularly over attacks by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants. The TTP, which is allied with the Afghan Taliban, has escalated its attacks on Pakistani security forces, straining relations between the two countries.

The Torkham crossing, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, remains a volatile area, with security concerns complicating trade and travel between the two neighbors.