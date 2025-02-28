Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SBP injects Rs10.2tr into market through OMOs

Liquidity boost comes through conventional and Islamic instruments

By News Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) conducted Open Market Operations (OMOs) on Tuesday, injecting a total of Rs10.2 trillion into the financial system to manage liquidity. The bulk of this liquidity, Rs9.54 trillion, was funneled through conventional reverse repo OMOs, while Rs685 billion was provided via Shariah-compliant Modarabah-based OMOs.

The reverse repo OMO injections included Rs9.5 trillion for a 7-day tenor at a rate of 12.05%, and Rs41.2 billion for a 28-day tenor at a rate of 12.08%. Meanwhile, the Shariah-compliant OMO was entirely 7-day tenor, injected at 12.09%.

OMOs are a key monetary policy tool used by the SBP to regulate short-term liquidity in the banking system, ensuring stability in interest rates and supporting economic activity.

Previous article
PPL’s half-year profit drops 28% amid lower revenue, higher costs
Next article
Hutchison ports unveils $1bn plan to upgrade Pakistan’s ports
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.