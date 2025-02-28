SBP injects Rs10.2tr into market through OMOs

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) conducted Open Market Operations (OMOs) on Tuesday, injecting a total of Rs10.2 trillion into the financial system to manage liquidity. The bulk of this liquidity, Rs9.54 trillion, was funneled through conventional reverse repo OMOs, while Rs685 billion was provided via Shariah-compliant Modarabah-based OMOs.

The reverse repo OMO injections included Rs9.5 trillion for a 7-day tenor at a rate of 12.05%, and Rs41.2 billion for a 28-day tenor at a rate of 12.08%. Meanwhile, the Shariah-compliant OMO was entirely 7-day tenor, injected at 12.09%.

OMOs are a key monetary policy tool used by the SBP to regulate short-term liquidity in the banking system, ensuring stability in interest rates and supporting economic activity.