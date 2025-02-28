Sign inSubscribe
SBP reserves rise by $21mn, total forex reserves stand at $15.92bn

Central bank reserves recorded $11.22 billion for the week ending February 21, 2025

By News Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported a $21 million increase in its foreign currency reserves, bringing the total to $11.22 billion for the week ending February 21, 2025. 

According to the latest data released by the central bank, the country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves, including commercial bank holdings, stood at $15.92 billion, with commercial banks holding $4.70 billion. 

This is a modest rise compared to the $35 million increase recorded in the previous week. No official explanation was provided for the change in reserves.

According to reports, the SBP purchased over $9 billion from the local market in the previous calendar year to help stabilize foreign exchange reserves.

