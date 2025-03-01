Consumer optimism in Pakistan reaches six-year high despite economic concerns

While economic challenges continue to weigh on Pakistanis, consumer optimism has reached its highest level in six years, according to an Ipsos survey released to mark the one-year anniversary of the current government.

The findings were presented at a press conference in Islamabad, where Ipsos Pakistan CEO Abdul Sattar Babar highlighted improvements across key consumer confidence indicators, including economic outlook, household purchasing power, and investment sentiment.

The survey revealed that 70 percent of Pakistanis believe the country is headed in the wrong direction, a sentiment that surpasses the global average of 63 percent. However, optimism about the country’s trajectory has surged to 31 percent in the first quarter of 2025, a significant increase from 19 percent in the previous quarter.

Economic concerns remain the dominant issue, but inflation has fallen by 18 percent over the past year, reaching its lowest level in four years. Despite this, 88 percent of Pakistanis still feel uncomfortable making daily household purchases, though confidence in these transactions has tripled over the past year.

Two-thirds of respondents describe the country’s economic condition as weak, yet the number of people who view it as strong has increased fivefold since early 2024.

Optimism about local economic conditions has also risen, jumping from 12 percent in August 2024 to 31 percent in February 2025, the highest level recorded since Ipsos began tracking consumer sentiment in Pakistan.

Personal financial expectations remain cautious, with 60 percent of Pakistanis anticipating a decline in their financial situation over the next six months, while 20 percent express optimism. Confidence in future savings has grown by 30 percent over the past year, but 88 percent of respondents still feel uneasy about long-term investments.

Job security remains a major concern, with 80 percent of Pakistanis feeling insecure in their employment, though confidence among middle-income earners and males has risen to its highest level since the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) was introduced.

While consumer sentiment has shown marked progress, the overall mood remains largely negative, underscoring continued concerns about economic stability and governance.

As per the survey, Pakistan lags behind India and China in consumer confidence but ranks ahead of Türkiye. He emphasized the need for sustained policy measures to strengthen public confidence and ensure long-term economic stability.

The survey, conducted independently without external partners or sponsors, provides a comprehensive analysis of how Pakistanis perceive their economic conditions and future prospects.