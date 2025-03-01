FoodAg Manufacturing 2025 secures $200m in business deals, boosts Pakistan’s agri-sector

FoodAg Manufacturing 2025 concluded with over $200 million in expected business contracts, highlighting the growing potential of Pakistan’s food and agriculture manufacturing sector. The three-day event, held from February 26 to February 28, served as a global hub for industry leaders, innovators, and investors exploring new trade and investment opportunities.

The agreements covered diverse segments, including sustainable packaging, advanced agricultural technologies, innovative food processing solutions, and key commodities such as salt, mangoes, and sesame seeds. The event reinforced Pakistan’s position in international agribusiness, with stakeholders finalizing deals and forming strategic partnerships.

During the event, the Chief Executive and Secretary of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) met with Daifullah AlFawaz, Director of Food & Agro at the Ministry of Investment, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Their discussions focused on expanding trade and investment in rice, livestock—particularly meat products—fruits and vegetables, seafood, and halal-certified goods.

AlFawaz shared insights from his engagements with Pakistan’s public and private sector stakeholders, including visits to leading agribusinesses and food processing facilities. His visit follows a series of trade delegations and Pakistan’s Single Country Exhibition in Jeddah, reflecting strengthening commercial ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The event hosted over 400 pre-arranged B2B meetings, connecting manufacturers, suppliers, and buyers from around the world. Attendees also participated in factory visits, gaining firsthand exposure to cutting-edge manufacturing technologies and production processes.

Provincial pavilions showcased Pakistan’s diverse agricultural and manufacturing capabilities, providing local businesses a platform to establish international partnerships and access new markets. The success of FoodAg Manufacturing 2025 underscores Pakistan’s growing role in global food and agriculture trade and its commitment to innovation and sustainable development in the sector.