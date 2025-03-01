Fruit, vegetable exporters reject establishing NAFSA

While the government is moving forward with the establishment of yet another authority, following the creation of the Seed Authority and the Cannabis Authority, All Pakistan Fruit & Veg Exporters, importers & Merchants Association (PFVA), has expressed serious concerns over the proposed formation of the National Agri-Trade & Food Safety Authority (NAFSA). They argue that the new authority is unnecessary and unwarranted, warning that it would further burden the horticulture sector instead of facilitating it.

The PFVA, the sole representative body of the horticulture sector, has raised strong objections to the proposed bill for NAFSA’s establishment. The association asserts that before forming a new authority, the government must thoroughly assess the shortcomings of the existing Department of Plant Protection (DPP). Simply replacing an entity without addressing its failures does not guarantee success.

In a letter sent to the Secretary of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research on Saturday, the PFVA identified several key reasons for inadequate performance of the DPP. These mainly include insufficient qualified and trained manpower, lack of inspection and testing operational infrastructure at ports.

The letter stated that instead of creating a new authority, the government should focus on strengthening the DPP with respect to operational inspection and testing infrastructure at ports like developed nations and skilled and qualified officers to enhance its efficiency and reduce administrative costs.

The PFVA warns that the establishment of the NAFSA may result in placement of additional bureaucratic layers and increased hurdles and conflicts with existing departments. There are concerns that excessive red tape could make regulatory processes more cumbersome rather than efficient.

The association also questions whether NAFSA will have the capacity and resources to effectively implement new standards, given that existing departments have struggled to uphold international Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) standards.

While the stated goal of NAFSA is to improve exports, the PFVA fears that poorly implemented regulations could create additional challenges for exporters. Increased bureaucracy and regulatory hurdles may hinder trade instead of facilitating it. The association also expressed disappointment over the lack of stakeholder involvement in drafting the new regulations.

As a key player in the agricultural trade sector, the PFVA believes it should have been consulted to ensure the policies are practical and effective. Another major concern is the absolute power entrusted to NAFSA. Section 36 of the proposed bill states that no suit shall be instituted against the authority or its members, effectively removing legal accountability.

This provision prevents trade bodies from addressing grievances against the authority, raising serious concerns about transparency and fairness. The PFVA has also called for a reasonable timeframe for dispute resolution, particularly for perishable goods. Delays in resolving disputes could render decisions meaningless if the product deteriorates or expires before a resolution is reached.

The PFVA warns that the formation of NAFSA could significantly disrupt the export sector. If new regulations are enforced strictly without addressing the root causes of past failures, exports may decline to undesirable levels. The association strongly recommends that the government focus on strengthening the existing DPP by addressing its shortcomings instead of establishing a new authority. Enhancing the DPP’s capacity would be a more cost-effective solution, ensuring better facilitation for exporters and improved compliance with SPS standards.

It may be mentioned here that a similar bill like NAFSA was earlier rejected by the earlier PMLN government of 2013-17 and subsequently by PTI government of 2018-22 due to overlapping and duplicity of authority at federal level.

This is because Punjab, through Punjab Food Safety Authority under Punjab Food Authorty Act, 2011, Sindh, through Sindh Food Safety Authority under Sindh Food Authority Act, 2016, KPK and Balochistan food safety authorities through their Food Authority Act, 2014 are already regulating export and import of food.

The definitions / terminology used in NAFSA Bill are not aligned with the definitions defined by International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC), Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC), and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), formerly the Office International des Epizooties (OIE).

Sources state that the bill was prepared by former officials under MNFSR for prolonging their stay as authority members even after retirement at the expense of the government. The bill was further supported by Mr. Waseem Ajmal Choudhry, Secretary, MNFSR and Bilal Haider, Joint Secretary on the direction of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.