Headlines

Govt slashes prices of all petroleum products

By APP
ISLAMABAD: The government here on Friday reduced prices of all petroleum products, including petrol by Rs.0.50 per liter, bringing it down to Rs.255.63 from Rs.256.13.
“The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has reviewed and adjusted consumer prices for petroleum products in view of recent fluctuations in the international oil market,” said press statement issued by the finance ministry.
Accordingly, the price of high speed diesel has been reduced from Rs.263.95 to Rs.258.64 per liter, a decline of Rs.5.31 per liter.
The government also reduced the superior kerosene oil price by Rs3.53 per liter from Rs171.65 to Rs.168.12 whereas the price of light diesel oil has been slashed by Rs2.47 per liter from Rs155.81 to Rs.153.34, the press statement added.
