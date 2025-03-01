SECP approves major amendments to insurance regulatory framework

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s (CCP) Policy Board has approved significant amendments to the insurance regulatory framework including the Insurance Rules, 2017, Insurance Accounting Regulations, 2017, and General Takaful Accounting Regulations, 2019.

The Policy Board meeting was held under the chairmanship of Mehmood Mandviwalla at the SECP headquarters, said a news release.

The amendments aim to strengthen the insurance regulatory framework by enhancing industry resilience, addressing key sectoral challenges, diversifying capital sources and streamlining reporting requirements.

A key amendment approved relates to an increase in the minimum capital requirements for life and non-life insurance companies. Under the revised framework, non-life insurers must maintain a minimum paid-up capital of Rs. 2,000 million, while life insurers are required to meet a threshold of Rs. 3,000 million, with a phased implementation timeline extending until 2030.

This enhanced capital requirement aims to strengthen the industry’s risk absorption capacity, bolster financial stability, and provide greater protection for insurance policyholders.

Another significant amendment introduces an enabling framework for insurance companies to issue subordinated debt instruments and defines its treatment for solvency purposes.

This reform enhances insurers’ financial flexibility by allowing them to explore alternative capital-raising avenues, strengthen their creditworthiness and maintain additional regulatory capital.

By expanding access to additional capital, this amendment reinforces the long-term sustainability and resilience of the insurance sector, whilst aligning with SECP’s planned implementation of the Risk-Based Solvency Regime.

Further amendments approved relate to the standardization of recording advance and withholding tax in the financial statements of life insurance companies. Additionally, the amendments address the concerns of the life insurance industry in respect of holding a specified percentage of government securities against advance/withholding tax, which has been relaxed.

In addition, amendments have been approved to the General Takaful Accounting Regulations, 2019, allowing non-life insurers with substantial Takaful operations to present their complete Takaful results alongside conventional results.

Supporting notes will offer a detailed breakdown of both conventional and window Takaful operations, ensuring greater transparency in financial reporting. This change is designed to provide stakeholders with a clearer understanding of insurers’ financial performance and reinforce confidence in the sector.