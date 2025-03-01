Vehicle dealers seek delay in Sindh’s new one-month registration law

Motor vehicle dealers have urged the Sindh government to delay the enforcement of the newly amended vehicle registration law, which reduces the registration period from six months to one month.

Citing practical difficulties and business concerns, they have requested a three-month extension before the law is fully implemented.

Under the amended Section 23 of The Provincial Motor Vehicles Ordinance 1965, all imported and locally manufactured vehicles, including motorbikes, rickshaws, and cars, must be registered within 30 days of the Goods Declaration/Bill of Entry for imports or the date of invoice for local vehicles.

Any unregistered vehicle to be transported out of Sindh must be moved via carrier and cannot be driven within the province.

Dealers have strongly opposed the amendment, arguing that the shorter registration deadline is impractical and will negatively affect businesses.

The penalties for late registration range from Rs5,000 for motorbikes, Rs10,000 for rickshaws, and up to Rs200,000 for cars, depending on the extent of the delay, which can range from 30 to 180 days.

Karachi Motorcycle Dealers Association called for a minimum three-month extension to help dealers clear their existing stock, noting that most dealers were only recently informed of the law, leaving them insufficient time to adjust their business practices.

However, Sindh Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department officials defended the amendment, stating that it was passed by the Sindh Assembly to reduce the number of unregistered vehicles and curb vehicle theft.