Customs seizes smuggled goods in Karachi raid

Officials confirm that the seized goods, which originated from Iran, include cigarettes, detergent powder, and crockery

By Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: The Customs Enforcement Collectorate seized a significant quantity of smuggled goods during a targeted operation in Sohrab Goth, Karachi.

On March 1, a Customs team raided the Al-Asif Square area along the Superhighway, intercepting five Mazda trucks carrying contraband items. Officials confirmed that the seized goods, originating from Iran, included cigarettes, detergent powder, and crockery.

The total value of the recovered merchandise has not yet been disclosed. Authorities stated that a detailed examination is underway, and legal proceedings have been initiated under customs regulations.

Monitoring Desk
