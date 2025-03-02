FBR appoints 8 domain officers to oversee PRAL data and digital tax operations

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has attached eight senior Inland Revenue Service officials to Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) as Domain Officers, granting them direct access to all PRAL data to support audits, compliance, and revenue optimization.

According to an FBR notification issued on Saturday, the appointed officers have been authorized to develop and utilize PRAL’s data without requiring prior approval from PRAL authorities. Their primary responsibilities include software development, data analysis, reporting optimization, and data governance to enhance FBR’s digital operations.

The Terms of Reference (TORs) for the Domain Officers cover their involvement in software development and implementation, ensuring seamless collaboration with PRAL teams across all stages of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC). They will also oversee business requirement specifications (BRS) and change request forms (CRF) to align software updates with FBR’s operational and legal needs.

Additionally, the officers will assist in developing dashboards for FBR field officers, ensuring data accuracy, actionable insights, and operational efficiency. They are expected to suggest automated validation checks and continuously monitor data analysis tools to enhance revenue collection and policy enforcement.

On data governance and compliance, the Domain Officers will oversee the implementation of FBR’s Data Governance Policy, ensuring strict access controls, security measures, and compliance audits. They will also recommend third-party audits of database activities and access logs to maintain transparency and safeguard data integrity.

The FBR has directed the CEO of PRAL to ensure full cooperation with the appointed Domain Officers to facilitate smooth execution of their responsibilities. This move is part of FBR’s broader strategy to digitize tax administration, enhance compliance, and improve revenue collection.