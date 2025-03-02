Fitrana and Fidyah values for 2025 announced

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, has announced the minimum values for Fitrana and Fidyah for 2025, confirming that the per-person minimum for both will be Rs240.

In a recent statement, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman urged individuals to contribute their Fitrana, Fidyah, and Kaffara according to their financial capabilities, offering clarification on the requirements for each.

The Fidyah value for wheat flour has been set at Rs240 per person, while the Fidyah for barley is Rs700. For premium dates, the Fidyah amount is Rs4000, and for high-quality raisins, it stands at Rs6400.

Additionally, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman explained that the Kaffara for deliberately breaking a fast (such as by intentionally eating or drinking) requires feeding two meals to 60 needy individuals.