Fly Jinnah expands international network with new Lahore-Bahrain route

KARACHI: Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, has announced the launch of non-stop flights between Lahore and Bahrain, further expanding its international operations.

Starting March 26, the airline will operate three weekly flights between Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, and Bahrain International Airport on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The new route aims to enhance connectivity and travel options between Pakistan and the Middle East at affordable fares.

This expansion builds on Fly Jinnah’s existing Islamabad-Bahrain service, strengthening its presence in the region.

A Fly Jinnah spokesperson stated, “We are glad to introduce our new flights between Lahore and Bahrain as part of our growing international network. This expansion reaffirms our commitment to strengthening connectivity and providing our passengers with more travel options at affordable fares while enhancing air travel between Pakistan and the Middle East.”

Fly Jinnah currently operates a modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft, serving Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta. The airline continues to expand its footprint, reinforcing its commitment to providing low-cost, reliable air travel.