IMF mission to arrive in Pakistan for first economic review

Mission set to assess $7 billion bailout and discuss $1 billion loan tranche

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on Monday for the first economic review of Pakistan’s $7 billion bailout arrangement and the potential disbursement of the next $1 billion loan tranche, according to sources in the Finance Ministry.

The nine-member review team will be led by Nathan Porter and will remain in Pakistan for two weeks, concluding on March 15. The review will start with technical discussions and progress to policy-level negotiations with government officials. Additionally, the delegation will present recommendations for the budget of the upcoming fiscal year.

Any potential relief for the salaried class will depend on IMF approval.

The discussions will involve key institutions, including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Planning, and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The IMF team will also engage with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), and other relevant state bodies.

