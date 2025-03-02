Meta launches Ramazan Bazaar in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Meta has announced the launch of Ramazan Bazaar, a digital and on-ground initiative under its #MonthofGood campaign, aimed at bringing together creators and local small businesses in Pakistan.

The event featured interactive activities, including paanipuri stacking and kheer decoration, along with a celebratory drum circle that engaged attendees.

Meta AI showcased digital experiences from Food Fusion’s Digital Ammi, Hamza Bhatti’s Going Viral Coach, and Bilal Munir’s Mr Churra, demonstrating innovative uses of AI in content creation. Small businesses like Sukooon, Ashraf Naturals, and Adore.PK also exhibited their handcrafted products, highlighting local entrepreneurship.

Meta is set to expand its #MonthofGood campaign by sharing content through its official WhatsApp channel, showcasing how its platforms foster connections during Ramazan. “We’re thrilled to celebrate Ramazan with our creators in Pakistan,” said Yu Yu Din, Strategic Partner Manager, Global Partnerships for Meta in Pakistan.

“This #MonthofGood campaign embodies the values of creativity, community, and connection that are at the heart of our platforms.”