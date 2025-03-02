Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Nepra imposes Rs. 10 million fine on NTDC over fatal workplace incidents

Despite multiple directives, NTDC delays submitting Preliminary Inquiry Reports for eight months, violating reporting requirements

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has imposed a Rs. 10 million penalty on the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) over negligence leading to two fatal workplace incidents.

The first incident occurred on October 24, 2022, when electrician Zain ul Abedeen died while performing routine work at the 500-kV Dadu Grid Station. The second fatality happened on March 15, 2023, during rehabilitation work on Guddu-Shikarpur Circuit-I, resulting in the death of Khair Bux, LM-II.

Nepra found serious lapses in supervision, safety protocols, and reporting procedures in both cases.

Despite multiple directives, NTDC delayed submitting Preliminary Inquiry Reports for eight months, violating reporting requirements. Nepra’s investigation identified lack of proper safety gear (PPEs), inadequate supervision, and failure to adhere to established safety protocols as key causes of the accidents.

Additionally, NTDC field formations, including the Line Supervisor and permit issuers, failed to enforce safety measures, leading to the tragic incidents.

Another major concern was NTDC workers engaging in contractor-assigned tasks, raising questions about management oversight and contractor influence in NTDC’s operations. The company’s failure to use a voltage detector for induction voltage during work on double circuit transmission lines also increased safety risks.

NTDC defended its actions, stating that all operational tasks followed safety procedures, but its claims were contradicted by Nepra’s findings. Nepra’s Power Safety Code 2021 requires NTDC to conduct risk assessments and job safety analysis, but the company failed to demonstrate compliance.

While Nepra acknowledged NTDC’s explanation regarding the hiring of a crane, it found multiple violations of the Nepra Act, Grid Code, and Safety Code, highlighting inadequate training and supervision.

Previous article
Over $10 million in losses as Pak-Afghan trade halts at Torkham crossing
Next article
Rs. 84 billion customs duty collected in February under faceless system
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

KP publishes performance report, mocks Maryam Nawaz’s 132-photo ad campaign

KP records a Rs. 169 billion budget surplus in the first six months, surpassing its Rs. 100 billion target, says Muzammil Aslam

Meta launches Ramazan Bazaar in Pakistan

Sindh government takes action against illegal shopping bag charges

Customs seizes smuggled goods in Karachi raid

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.