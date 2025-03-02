Oman seeks Pakistani investment in petrochemical sector

KARACHI: Oman’s Consul General, Sami Abdullah Salim Al Khanjari, has invited Karachi’s business community to explore investment opportunities in Oman, particularly in the petrochemical sector, highlighting mutual trade benefits for both countries.

Speaking during a meeting with a delegation led by Pakistan Chemicals and Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA) Chairman Salim Valimuhammad, Al Khanjari emphasized that joint ventures and business agreements in the petrochemical industry could strengthen economic ties and enhance trade cooperation between Pakistan and Oman.

The consul general extended an official invitation to the PCDMA delegation to visit Oman, explore various industries, and participate in business-to-business (B2B) meetings with Omani traders. He assured visa facilitation for Pakistani businesspeople based on PCDMA recommendations, reinforcing Oman’s commitment to promoting trade partnerships.

PCDMA Chairman Salim Valimuhammad provided an overview of Pakistan’s chemicals and dyes sector, discussing potential trade opportunities in Oman, particularly regarding the import of industrial raw materials. He welcomed the invitation for a business delegation visit, stating that exchange programs between the two nations would help expand trade relations and create new business connections.

Both sides expressed optimism that increased bilateral trade and investment would help meet the commercial needs of both countries while fostering long-term economic collaboration.