Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Oman seeks Pakistani investment in petrochemical sector

Oman’s Consul General extends an official invitation to the PCDMA delegation to visit Oman, explore industries, and participate in B2B meetings

By Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Oman’s Consul General, Sami Abdullah Salim Al Khanjari, has invited Karachi’s business community to explore investment opportunities in Oman, particularly in the petrochemical sector, highlighting mutual trade benefits for both countries.

Speaking during a meeting with a delegation led by Pakistan Chemicals and Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA) Chairman Salim Valimuhammad, Al Khanjari emphasized that joint ventures and business agreements in the petrochemical industry could strengthen economic ties and enhance trade cooperation between Pakistan and Oman.

The consul general extended an official invitation to the PCDMA delegation to visit Oman, explore various industries, and participate in business-to-business (B2B) meetings with Omani traders. He assured visa facilitation for Pakistani businesspeople based on PCDMA recommendations, reinforcing Oman’s commitment to promoting trade partnerships.

PCDMA Chairman Salim Valimuhammad provided an overview of Pakistan’s chemicals and dyes sector, discussing potential trade opportunities in Oman, particularly regarding the import of industrial raw materials. He welcomed the invitation for a business delegation visit, stating that exchange programs between the two nations would help expand trade relations and create new business connections.

Both sides expressed optimism that increased bilateral trade and investment would help meet the commercial needs of both countries while fostering long-term economic collaboration.

Previous article
Government directs SOEs to disclose assets and investments
Next article
Pakistan, Uzbekistan aim to boost pharmaceutical trade and investment
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan, Uzbekistan aim to boost pharmaceutical trade and investment

Tashkent Pharma Park presents a strategic opportunity for collaboration with Pakistani medical universities and the herbal medicine industry, says Jam Kamal

Government directs SOEs to disclose assets and investments

WHT collection surges 59.2% as salaried class emerges as top contributor

SECP to approve unlisted Modarabas for financial growth

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.