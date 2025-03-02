Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan, Uzbekistan aim to boost pharmaceutical trade and investment

Tashkent Pharma Park presents a strategic opportunity for collaboration with Pakistani medical universities and the herbal medicine industry, says Jam Kamal

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, visited Tashkent Pharma Park on Saturday to explore potential cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in the pharmaceutical sector.

Accompanied by Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, and Trade and Investment Counsellor Ata Ullah, the delegation was welcomed by Abdulla Azizov, Chairman of the Pharm Agency Uzbekistan. Azizov provided a comprehensive briefing on the park’s history, achievements, and facilities supporting pharmaceutical industries.

During the visit, Minister Jam Kamal Khan toured key departments, gaining insights into the park’s infrastructure, research capabilities, and technological advancements. He noted that Tashkent Pharma Park presents a strategic opportunity for collaboration with Pakistani medical universities and the herbal medicine industry.

He emphasized strengthening bilateral ties in healthcare and pharmaceuticals to enhance research initiatives, expand production capabilities, and increase trade between the two countries.

The minister also inspected the warehouse facility, reviewing its modern storage and logistics systems, which are essential for efficient pharmaceutical distribution.

The visit reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening trade and investment ties with Uzbekistan, particularly in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, which continue to expand in both markets.

