Punjab launches Rs. 30 billion Ramazan relief package

Bokhari reaffirms that no subsidy is withdrawn and dismisses reports of rising prices in Ramazan bazaars as baseless propaganda

By Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: The Punjab government has introduced a Rs. 30 billion Ramazan relief package, providing direct cash assistance to three million families, marking a first in the province’s history, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari announced on Saturday.

She stated that the initiative aims to ensure financial aid reaches deserving and middle-class citizens with dignity, eliminating inconvenience in the distribution process. In addition to cash assistance, 80 Ramazan bazaars have been set up across Punjab to offer subsidized essential goods, including ghee, sugar, flour, pulses, vegetables, and fruits, at prices lower than the open market.

Bukhari reaffirmed that no subsidy has been withdrawn, dismissing reports of rising prices in Ramazan bazaars as baseless propaganda. She emphasized that these markets continue to operate smoothly, with Lahore hosting 10 bazaars, Rawalpindi eight, and Faisalabad, Jhelum, and Nankana three each, ensuring affordability across districts.

The Punjab government’s relief efforts have been widely appreciated, with citizens preferring Ramazan bazaars over open markets due to significant price differences.

