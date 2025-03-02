Rs. 84 billion customs duty collected in February under faceless system

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs Appraisement South Karachi reported Rs. 84 billion in customs duty collection under the faceless customs system in February 2025, reflecting a 52% increase from Rs. 55 billion collected in February 2024.

The Collectorate’s total revenue collection across all streams for the month reached Rs. 292.5 billion. The surge in customs duty collection is attributed to ongoing digitalization efforts aimed at reducing physical interactions in the clearance process, enhancing efficiency and transparency in Pakistan’s import-export sector, officials stated.

The FCAS system, designed to streamline customs assessments and reduce processing time, has contributed to higher transparency and efficiency in revenue collection. Customs authorities continue to expand digital initiatives to enhance trade facilitation and compliance across the sector.