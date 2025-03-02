SBP announces revised banking hours for Ramadan

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has officially announced updated banking hours for the holy month of Ramadan to accommodate the fasting schedule.

In an official statement, the SBP revealed that from Monday to Thursday, banks will operate from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. without breaks. On Fridays, banking hours will be adjusted to 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For public dealings, the hours will be from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with Friday services concluding at 12:30 p.m.

SBP’s spokesperson confirmed that all commercial banks, development finance institutions (DFIs), and microfinance banks will follow this revised schedule throughout Ramadan.

In a related update, the Establishment Division also announced changes to government office hours. For federal offices operating on a five-day workweek, the new timings will be 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., while offices with a six-day workweek will run from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. On Fridays, all government offices will close by 12:30 p.m. for Jumu’ah prayers.

Pakistan Railways has also updated its reservation office hours. Offices working in two shifts will follow these timings:

– Morning Shift: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

– Evening Shift: 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

On Fridays, there will be a prayer break from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

However, reservation offices operating on a single shift will maintain their current schedules. These adjustments will be in effect until the 15th of Ramadan, after which regular hours will resume.

Citizens are advised to plan ahead and use online banking services when possible to avoid any disruptions.